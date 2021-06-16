Craig Donato Sells 25,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. 43,833,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,617,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.21. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

