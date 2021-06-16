Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Intelligence alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong purchased 1,900,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$49,400.00 ($35,285.71).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong bought 700,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.