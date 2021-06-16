Credits Market Cap Reaches $11.93 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $557,005.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

