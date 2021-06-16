Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 145.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $707.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $654.51. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

