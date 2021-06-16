CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,681 ($48.09). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,663 ($47.86), with a volume of 583,351 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,571.92. The stock has a market cap of £28.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

