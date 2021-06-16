CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 407.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.