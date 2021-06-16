Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.49

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.49 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 13513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

