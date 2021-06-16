Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.61

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.61 and last traded at C$18.57, with a volume of 21472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

