CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Tops $0.0356

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $507,516.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00143887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00178319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.70 or 0.00942350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,001.50 or 0.99952983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002953 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

