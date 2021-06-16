CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,772. CSL has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.58.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

