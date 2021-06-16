Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 162.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.
CRIS opened at $7.61 on Monday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $19,182,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $16,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 3,334.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 1,067,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $10,777,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
