Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 162.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

CRIS opened at $7.61 on Monday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $19,182,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $16,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 3,334.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 1,067,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $10,777,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

