Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

CTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CTOS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

