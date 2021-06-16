Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.30. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

