CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00058423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00440752 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.12 or 0.99987917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011543 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.