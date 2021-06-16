Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 1,168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

DDAIF traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.74. 18,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,277. Daimler has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

