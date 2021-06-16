Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

EPA:BN opened at €59.30 ($69.76) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €58.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

