Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,126 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $303,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $731,671. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 277,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,771. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -706.24 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Datadog by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in Datadog by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Datadog by 3,971.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

