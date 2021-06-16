Datawallet (DXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,610.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Datawallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $160,336.24 and $2,610.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00764785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.65 or 0.07784249 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

