David S. Thomson Sells 2,858 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David S. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00.

Shares of DTIL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 703,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,948. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

