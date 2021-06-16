DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.62

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 105.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $31,780,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

