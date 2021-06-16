DEXA COIN Market Capitalization Tops $6.97 Million (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DEXA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $504,987.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00143412 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00178559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.64 or 0.00934257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,713.99 or 1.00291502 BTC.

About DEXA COIN

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net . DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN

