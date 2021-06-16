Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.61

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 1879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,133 shares of company stock worth $2,996,731. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

