Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 14,486 AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million. Research analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

AutoWeb Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

