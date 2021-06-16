Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 18,072 Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Ooma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,174. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $541.02 million, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

