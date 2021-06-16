Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $121,000 Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,509 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Ring Energy worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $291.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

