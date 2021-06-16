Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $233,000 Stock Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $392.13 million, a PE ratio of 868.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 322.22%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,018.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,640 shares of company stock valued at $107,322. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.