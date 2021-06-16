Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 16,621 Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

