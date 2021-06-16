Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 359,699 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 359,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of VAALCO Energy worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:EGY opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.50. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67.
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
