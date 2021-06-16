Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ProSight Global stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

