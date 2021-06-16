Discovery Value Fund Has $360.35 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Discovery Value Fund lessened its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882,928 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises 11.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $360,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $225,375,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $72,383,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,720 shares of company stock worth $30,491,827 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,299. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.