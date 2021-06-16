DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $482.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the lowest is $480.90 million. DocuSign posted sales of $342.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.07. 3,203,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -234.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

