DogeCash (DOGEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $4,696.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00028279 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002117 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002050 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,137,631 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

