dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $$610.79 on Wednesday. dormakaba has a one year low of $453.00 and a one year high of $610.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $610.79.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

