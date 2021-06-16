Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Upgraded at Mizuho

Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Dowa has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $43.10.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

