DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $448.80

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 448.80 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 446.40 ($5.83), with a volume of 89788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.30 ($5.82).

A number of brokerages have commented on SMDS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

