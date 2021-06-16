DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

