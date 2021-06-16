DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:DTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 2,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.
DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
