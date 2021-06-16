Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,973. Duluth has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

