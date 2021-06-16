DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. 2,413,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,490. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -66.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

