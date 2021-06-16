EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.95. The stock had a trading volume of 184,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,870,156. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $576.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.12, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

