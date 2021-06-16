Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 71,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

