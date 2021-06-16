ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

