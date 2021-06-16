Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth $191,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

NASDAQ ADOC remained flat at $$10.07 on Wednesday. 11,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Edoc Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

