Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.00

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Elementis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.