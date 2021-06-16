Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $1.16 on Monday. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the period.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

