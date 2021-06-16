EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Acquires 13 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,186 ($15.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.18 ($201.44).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £155.48 ($203.14).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

The firm has a market cap of £753.40 million and a PE ratio of 24.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,200.94. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

