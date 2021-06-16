Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Employers were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Employers by 896.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Employers by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIG. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

