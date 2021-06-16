Enbridge’s (ENB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CSFB boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.13.

ENB opened at C$49.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.67 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.11.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

