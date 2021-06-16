Encore Capital Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,878 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the typical volume of 221 put options.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

