EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

NYSE:ENS traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 348,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,539. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

